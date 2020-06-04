Wi-Fi hotspot lending is now available to all East Central Regional Library members! Providing free Wi-Fi on the go, these hotspots can be used anywhere within the library’s coverage area via connection with your phone, tablet, laptop or any other Wi-Fi-enabled device.
These devices can be found in the library catalog, where you can place your hold as well as find a link to the coverage map to check if you’re within the coverage boundaries. They run on the Verizon network, capable of speeds up to 4G, and can be checked out for two weeks.
Wi-Fi hotspot devices are available for pick-up regionwide using the library’s contact-free curbside pick-up. Due to their size, devices must be returned during curbside pick-up hours. For curbside hours at your location and more information, give us a call, visit ecrlib.org or find the East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
