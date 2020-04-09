East Central Regional Library encourages children and their families to join them for virtual storytime via Facebook Live.
ECRL will be offering sessions every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 10:30 a.m. Visit the East Central Regional Library Facebook page, where participants can read books, sing songs, have fun and develop early literacy skills.
Families are invited to have their shakers/rattles and scarves ready to wave, bounce and wiggle as part of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.