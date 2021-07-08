After more than a year when the pandemic shut down most of the city’s recreational activities, the Mora Aquatic Center is back in the swim of things.
“I was a kid who always came to the pool, and last summer was the first summer I didn’t,” MAC Assistant Manager Max Krueger said. “It feels super good to be back, and it feels like we almost never left.”
According to Mora City Administrator Lindy Crawford, the pandemic provided Activities and Recreation Coordinator Jeff Krie and his team with the chance to complete improvement projects that the MAC needed, including painting, replacing the pool grates, and adding a new Americans with Disabilities Act approved chairlift.
“As unfortunate as it was that we couldn’t be open, we took that opportunity to make those upgrades,” Crawford said, adding that funding for many of the improvements came from grant monies.
About 30 people are employed at MAC, filling roles such as concessionaires and ticket takers. But it is the lifeguards who not only watch the recreational swimmers but teach lessons as well who keep the center afloat. MAC currently has between 15 and 20 lifeguards on staff, hailing from Mora, Ogilvie and Braham. This includes eight new lifeguards who underwent American Red Cross training.
According to the Red Cross, lifeguard candidates must be 15 years old on or before the final day of the course and be able to swim 300 yards continuously using front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both — swimming on the back or side is not allowed. They must be able to tread water for 2 minutes using only their legs.
“(Lifeguard candidates) complete a 30-hour course,” Krueger said. “The first 10 hours are done on their own. They watched training videos, and they could actually take the First Aid-CPR test online. After that, we spent 20 hours practicing water rescue skills and then we combined CPR and water rescue skills.” This training was then followed by practice rescues, where lifeguard candidates jumped in the pool and took turns being the rescuer and the person being rescued. “They practiced seven or eight different saves this way.”
When Krueger became assistant manager two summers ago, he studied for and received his lifeguard training certificate. The first two classes he taught were for the Mora pool in 2019. Since that time, Krueger has taught 13 lifeguard classes at the YMCA in Duluth — where he just graduated from the University of Minnesota — and in Mora.
Many of the lifeguards Krueger has mentored have also gone through training to teach group swimming lessons to children as young as 3 years old up to age 15. In addition, private lessons are offered for all ages, including adults who want to brush up on their skills or who are first-time learners, according to the MAC website.
As popular as the pool is for lessons, though, it’s the two flume slides, drop slide and zero-depth pool that really make a splash for swimmers from Kanabec County and farther.
“We get people from all over,” Krueger said, adding that he knows of people who drive to MAC from the Twin Cities. “It helps that we have a reputation for being a really good facility with friendly people working and lots and lots of fun.”
For more information on MAC including swimming lessons, hours of operation, passes, and special events, visit https://www.ci.mora.mn.us/mora-aquatic-center-mac.
