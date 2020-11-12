Lines recognized for work with veterans

When a person is actively serving in the military, there is a chance their world could get turned upside down at any time by getting called into active duty. Not only does this disrupt the family, but their regular jobs as well. But thanks to cooperative employers and coworkers, the time away can usually be handled.
When the person’s job is Veterans Services Director of Isanti County, it would seem natural that everyone would be understanding and cooperate when this takes place. And while such is the case with Dan Meyer, the help he received from the county as a whole, but in particular County Administrator Julia Lines just couldn’t go unrecognized.
Meyer, who is still currently away on active duty, nominated Lines for The Patriot Award, which is given by the Department of Defense in recognition of employers who provide support for the National Guard and Reserve.
“The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through the wide range of majors, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployments, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed,” said Jim Rostberg, who was presenting the award on behalf of Meyer.
“As the Isanti County Administrator, Julia has shown support for my military service in the National Guard,” Meyers wrote in his nomination form. “In addition to the service that my office provides the veterans in the community. In recognition of leave for military service, she has shown compassion and understanding as I prepared to leave. She has also supported personnel changes to accommodate staffing needs while I am absent. As a supervisor, she makes the civilian to military transition easier than expected and makes me feel appreciated, and excited to return from military service to again work with Isanti County.”
“I am so honored,” said Lines in receiving the award. “I’m really fortunate that I got to spend a little bit of time with Dan before he was deployed, and he is a huge asset to this county. So I am thankful for his service to the county and of course, now that he is overseas, I’m so thankful for his service to our country.
“I have to say too that this board is so supportive of this, and the Veterans Park that just finished up is a huge asset to our community,” Lines continued. “It’s an honor to be working with this board and with Dan and all the other veterans in our community, so I am honored and I just want to support Dan and anyone else that is serving our country.”
“This is very deserving to you,” said County Commissioner Susan Morris. “And it is a huge accomplishment considering your short tenure is quite short.” (Lines was named County Administrator last December and started in her new position in January).
“I will try to speak for Dan, but I really can’t,” added Veterans Services Administrative Assistant Erin Yerigan. “He would be very touched by how much support he’s been given. It’s huge. Having him away and it’s huge him being away and missing all of this. I appreciate it for him.”
