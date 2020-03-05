The North Branch Lioness Club will hold its Annual Breakfast on Sunday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to noon at the North Branch American Legion Hall, 6439 Elm Street.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes French toast, pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs, juice, milk and coffee.
Advance tickets are available for $5 by calling 651-674-5127. Tickets at the door will cost $7 for adults, $3 for kids 4-12; kids under 4 are free.
All proceeds go directly back into the North Branch community through service projects supporting: Chisago County Senior Center, Senior All-Night Party, New Pathways, Children’s Eye Clinic, Lion’s Hearing Foundation, Chisago County for Kids Day, Family Pathways’ Women’s Refuge and food shelf, Midsummer Days free lunch and kids’ bingo and much more.
For more information call 651-674-5127.
