The deadline for making a donation to Family Pathways food shelves through the North Branch Lions Club matching donation campaign has been extended to May 8.
An anonymous gift of $5,000 was made recently to the Lions for Family Pathways with the stipulation that matching donations be solicited. The total, including matching funds, stands at $7,960.
Those wishing to donate can visit www.familypathways.org and hit the “Donate Now” button and in the “Note or Comment” section write that it is a donation toward the matching funds campaign from the North Branch Lions Club.
Checks may also be mailed to North Branch Lions, P.O. Box 172, North Branch, MN 55056. Make check out to “North Branch Lions,” and in the memo line put “Food Shelf Donation.”
