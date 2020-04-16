Both the Cambridge and Rush City airports will be getting $30,000 in financial relief to offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is part of a total of $158,378,970 in airport aid to 97 airports in Minnesota as part of he Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources (nationwide) will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100% for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
The Cambridge airport’s taxiway relocation project, which the Cambridge City Council just approved requesting bids for during their April 6 meeting, are eligible for that portion of the CARES Act. Since the city had already budget their portion of this project, that money could be used for additional improvements to the airport not covered under the CARES Act.
The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.
