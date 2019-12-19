Local conservationists honored at state soil and water convention

Randy and Karen Carlson were recently honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, held Dec. 8-10 in Bloomington, Minn.
They were selected by the Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) for the award.
Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. The award program is conducted with support from The Farmer magazine.
According to Roland Cleveland, Chisago SWCD Board Supervisor, the Carlsons are an excellent example of working with the land they were given and making it a successful farm. The soils on their farm are mainly a Zimmerman loamy fine sand, and they have a public water lake and stream on their farm.
The Carlsons take extreme pride in everything they do around their property, Cleveland said, including managing their rotational grazing system, stabilizing erosion concerns with a recently installed diversion and cattle stream crossing, and growing produce in their two seasonal high tunnels to market at local farmers markets.
Their farm has been in the Carlson family since 1882, and in 2018 it was certified as a Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certified farm by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“We’re really proud of the Carlsons and what they have done for conservation in Chisago County,” said Cleveland.
The Chisago SWCD would like to thank Randy and Karen for making conservation an important part of their daily lives on their land.
For more information on the program, contact Craig Mell, District Administrator at the Chisago SWCD, by calling 651-674-2333.
Susan Humble is administrative assistant at Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District in North Branch. She can be reached at 651-674-2333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.