Local DNR officer honored

Conservation Officer Angela Londgren, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stationed in the Cambridge area, recently received the DNR’s Willard Munger Wetlands Achievement Award at the enforcement division’s annual awards ceremony and training conference at Camp Ripley.
The award, which recognizes an officer who excels in the area of water resource protection, is named after the longtime state House of Representatives member who was focused on conservation and the environment.
Londgren is stationed in an area of the state with an abundance of water and wetlands.
According to Enforcement Division Director Rodmen Smith, “Water resource issues can become contentious quickly, but CO Londgren handles them all fairly and in a way that minimizes impacts to wildlife habitat. She has an incredible knowledge of the various regulations that apply to water resource protection, but as importantly she helps people understand why they’re in place.”
