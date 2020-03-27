In partnership with the Initiative Foundation, the Cambridge Area Community Foundation is activating an Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund to meet critical needs in our community as we face the sweeping and unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency relief and recovery fund had initially been seeded with a matching grant of $10,000 through the Initiative Foundation. The hope is that others will join in growing this fund for maximum community impact and over the long-term, enable the fund to support recovery needs that will inevitably arise.
According to Greg Carlson, Chair of the Foundation, “our objective is to lead a community-wide effort in raising funds to assist those who are disproportionately affected due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, to address the economic impacts of reduced and lost work resulting from the outbreak, to meet immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by coronavirus-related closures and to respond to increased demands placed on our stressed social support systems.”
Donations to the Cambridge Area Community Foundation Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund can be made by visiting: www.givemn.org/story/Cambridge-Relief.
