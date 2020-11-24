The severe spike in positive COVID cases in both Isanti and Chisago Counties has caused local government officials to have to adjust on the fly in order to evenly weigh a resident’s rights to participate in the annual Truth in Taxation meetings, which are routinely scheduled to be held in the first couple weeks of December, with the need to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Under normal circumstances, the Truth in Taxation meeting is a special meeting held where residents can hear what each governments’ final tax levies will be set at, followed by public or one-on-one comments. However, given the current limitations to the number of people allowed to gather in one location, that template cannot be accomplished. Therefore, officials are coming up with ways for residents to attend in person or virtually. Below is the date and time for each Truth in Taxation meeting, along with special arrangements being made in light of the COVID pandemic.
City of North Branch
The City of North Branch will hold their meeting on Monday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, the meeting, like all other council meetings, will be livestreamed on the city’s website. For those who wish to attend in person, they will set up a waiting area in the hall “where people can wait in semi isolation and only come into the council chambers for the purpose of asking their question.”
For those who are concerned about attending in person, but would like to ask a question, Fry said they can email her at renaef@ci.north-branch.mn.us. She said she will need the person’s name, property address, along with the question.
City of Braham
Braham’s will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. According to City Administrator Angela Grafstrom, people can attend in person at Braham City Hall or via Zoom. Residents are instructed to call 320-396-3383 to get the Zoom link.
City of Isanti
The City of Isanti’s meeting will also be held on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. as part of their regular meeting. According to City Finance Director Mike Betker, there is no in-person attendance allowed, with people wishing to participate able to do so via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/94946586118?pwd=TUlrYmlhdEdyRkJUcWZ3UHc2R25qZz09. The meeting ID is 949 4658 6118 and the passcode is 023560. You can also access the meeting over the phone by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the same meeting ID and passcode.
Isanti County
Isanti County’s Truth in Taxation meeting will be held during the Commissioner’s first regular meeting at the Isanti County Government Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2. However, the time of the meeting has been moved to 4 p.m. that day. According to County Administrator Julia Lines, there will be limited in-person attendance allowed, however the meeting will also be available via webex. Contact Lines at Julia.Lines@co.isanti.mn.us for additional information.
Chisago County
Chisago County’s meeting will also be held on Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Chisago County Government Center Boardroom. According to County Administrator Chase Burnham, there is a limit of 10 people allowed in the Boardroom. Written questions can be sent to chase.burnham@chisagocounty.us. Burnham said at this time, there is not a way for residents to participate virtually.
city of Cambridge
Cambridge’s meeting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Hall. There is a limit of 10 people in the room at one time, so residents are encouraged to submit questions to Finance Director Caroline Moe ahead of time at either 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge, MN, 55008 or via email at cmoe@ci.cambridge.mn.us. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook Live via the City’s Facebook page of Cambridge City Hall, Minnesota.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools
The C-I Schools’ Truth in Taxation meeting will take place on Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually only. Questions and comments will need to be submitted by Sunday, Dec. 6 via a link set up labeled as “Truth in Taxation Question and Comments Form” on the district’s website at c-ischools.org/school-board. More information for how people can view the meeting will be released closer to the meeting date on the district’s website.
North Branch Area Public Schools
The NBAPS meeting will take place during the regular school board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10. According to Community Relations Coordinator Patrick Tepoorten, it has not been discussed if the meeting will be in-person or virtual, so at this time, the meeting is expected to be in the Middle School media center. People should check the district’s website for updates closer to the meeting date.
