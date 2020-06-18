Following a brief hiatus during the state’s “Stay-At-Home” orders, the bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge is again taking place.
Beginning again on Saturday, June 20, anyone interested in participating can gather at the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and typically takes about a half-hour.
According to organizers, participants should try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of the environment, and an end to violence.
The walks, which have been taking place since the 9/11 attacks in 2001, will continue to take place the first and third Saturdays of each month.
