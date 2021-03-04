Local Scouts earn SuperNova Award

The Northern Star Council and National BSA STEM Board recently awarded Cub Scouts Jonathan Werner, Hayden Erickson and Logan Bell from Isanti Cub Scout Pack 3523 with the Dr. Charles Townes SuperNova Award for Webelo Scouts.
The SuperNova program recognizes Scouts who have made exceptional accomplishments in all the STEM fields. They work on and document various activities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, as well as research on notable scientists. The Dr. Townes award is just one of 4 SuperNova Awards that BSA Scouts can earn throughout scouting.
Hayden Erickson is noted as working extremely hard for his first SuperNova award. In earning the award he attended a rigorous week long science camp. For Scout Jonathan Werner this is the second SuperNova award he has received. In his journey to receive the award he was able to travel to Kennedy Space Center and have lunch with astronaut Heidi Piper. Logan Bell also received the award for the second time. His mentor stated that the BSA STEM awards hold a lot of meaning for the scout who hopes to one day work in a STEM related career.
