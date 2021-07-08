On this day ten years ago, the Isanti County Historical Society found itself becoming a significant bookmark in the county’s history as a fire ripped through their building.
Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 8, 2011, as most of the community was starting the day, a fire at the Isanti County Historical Society (ICHS) was on its way to destroying thousands of historic artifacts and the building that housed them. Area firefighters from Cambridge and Braham fought as hard as they could to extinguish the flames. Newspapers, photos, textiles, books, and furniture fed the flames while ash and embers reigned down on emergency personnel. Finally, when the flames were extinguished, everyone’s worst fears were realized; the relatively new building and most of its contents were destroyed.
Once the site was deemed safe enough to enter, staff and volunteers began to sift through what was left of the fire-ravaged building. Executive Director at the time, Kathy McCully, together with volunteers, staff members, and the ICHS board began to finally realize the gravity of the situation as they examined the charred remains of what had been the county’s history. Arson was determined to be the cause of the fire, and no one could believe that someone would deliberately cause such destruction.
Some of the most heartbreaking losses were the family histories. Gone were those first-hand accounts, some dating back to the 1800s that described the struggle and perseverance of early settlers of Isanti County. Uniforms of Isanti County’s enlisted men and women that once helped tell the story of their sacrifice were left in a smoldering unrecognizable heap. Many pictures, portraits, and artwork were not spared from the destruction either. All told, approximately 75% of ICHS’s collection was destroyed. Much of what the fire didn’t consume was damaged by water from the fire hoses. Because of the high heat, even the handles of the file cabinets were melted. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire; no one was in the building at the time, and none of the firefighters suffered any injuries.
As staff and volunteers sifted through the destruction, the next step was to determine a method for salvaging those items that could be saved. Thankfully, ICHS had expert assistance from the Minnesota Historical Society to guide them. The water-damaged documents were immediately put into a large refrigerated trailer and were later shipped to Texas where they were freeze-dried and returned.
Moving ahead in the coming weeks and months, a two-room office suite was secured at the Oakview building near the Isanti County Government Center. There ICHS staff and volunteers began to rebuild the archives, this time utilizing digital reproduction and organization methods for a more disaster-proof collection.
Meanwhile, the ICHS Heritage Center was in the process of being rebuilt through fundraising efforts, grants, donations, and volunteer labor. By July, 2013, the new Heritage Center celebrated its re-opening. For many people, the re-opening felt like “Déjà vu all over again” because the first building had opened its doors just a handful of years before the arson fire.
What started as a senseless act of vandalism, the arson fire of 2011 remains as one of the County’s most devastating losses in recent memory. Unfortunately, no one has ever been held accountable for the fire. To this day, this fire, along with a fire the same morning at Sandquist Park that destroyed a storage shed that are believed to be related, remains an open case. If anyone has any information regarding this fire, contact the arson hotline at 1-800-723-2020.
Still rebuilding after ten years
The Isanti County Historical Society may never truly recover from the loss of that day, but with continued support from members, the community, and donations, the Isanti County Historical Society continues to preserve the past for future generations. To that extent, anyone who comes across historical pieces, whether they are of the area in general or personal family history, is encouraged to donate them to ICHS for archiving while the society continues to rebuild their collection.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.