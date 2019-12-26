Lovering honored as statewide ‘Supervisor of Year’

Isanti County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering received the Supervisor of the Year award at the 134th Minnesota Sheriff’s Association winter conference. She was presented the award in front of the Isanti County Board at its Dec. 18 meeting.
Lovering has been with Isanti County Sheriff’s Office since 1991, and has worked on many projects throughout the years, according to Sheriff Chris Caulk.
One of the things that she was nominated for was her work with the TRIAD program, which brings community senior citizens together with law enforcement to talk about issues in the community.
“I work a lot with seniors, and they absolutely love that program,” said Commissioner Susan Morris when congratulating Lovering.
This year, Isanti County Sheriff’s Office hosted the state TRIAD conference, which took place in St. Cloud and was very well attended.
Caulk also acknowledged Lovering’s commitment to helping him with projects and with community outreach, such as keeping the community informed of the happenings within the sheriff’s office through Facebook.
Lovering has also been instrumental in working with the county human resources director streamlining the hiring and background check process for new deputies, getting the best people through the doors as quickly as possible.
One of Lovering’s huge accomplishments through the years has been getting the children’s sexual assault advocacy center in Braham up and running, as well as working at the state level on sexual assault protocol and how law enforcement handles sexual assault investigations.
Morris commented on Lovering’s work with the children’s sexual assault advocacy center.
“Lisa, you’ve always been a leader in our county,” Morris said, “and I really wanted to acknowledge the work that you’ve done for children. That was a huge, huge project, and you were not daunted by it at all.”
She said Lovering pushed through many roadblocks to make it happen.
“For all the children who suffer at the hands of bad people who do bad things, you’ve created a safe space in our community for those children to go to and for justice to be done,” she said.
Although participating in the programs and projects takes time from her work in the office, she still gets it done, Caulk added, noting she also finds time in her personal life to participate in outside organizations like the Cambridge-Isanti Hockey Association.
Although it is helpful for the sheriff’s office and the community to have Lovering involved in outside organizations, she is also a mentor to her colleagues at the sheriff’s office, guiding those who want to advance in their careers, Caulk said.
Lovering thanked Caulk, saying if he didn’t allow her to participate or organize the programs and projects, they wouldn’t happen.
“I wouldn’t be able to do things, but I come up with some crazy idea and he tells me, ‘Okay, go ahead and do it,’” Lovering said. “But he’s also my friend, and so it’s good.”
Council approves final budget and levy
The Isanti County Board approved the final 2020 levy in the amount of $22,949,646. The levy includes $15,304,960 for the general fund, $1,933,739 for the road and bridge fund, $4,541,815 for the human services fund, and $1,169,132 for the debt service fund.
The board also approved special assessments or levies for county lake associations, including:
• A $37,400 levy for Green Lake Improvement District;
• A $250 special assessment per property for Blue Lake Improvement District;
• A $175 special assessment per property for Fannie Lake Improvement District;
• A $290 special assessment per property for Lake Francis Improvement District;
• A $200 special assessment per property for Long Lake Improvement District; and,
• A $150 special assessment per property for Skogman Lake Improvement District.
