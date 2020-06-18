Mark and Lori of “A Touch of Magic” had the crowd of about 75 kids (and a majority of the adults as well) in stitches during their “Mixed Nuts” performance in Cambridge City Park on Tuesday, June 16. Besides the comedy routine, the two taught kids the art of performing slapstick comedy as part of the city’s “Positivity in the Park” series. The next event in the series will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, and will feature “The Circus Science Spectacular.”
