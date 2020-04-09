Man receives life-saving award for crash rescue

It was just over a year ago – March 26, 2019 – and Brent Carlson was driving north. It was a beautiful spring day, sunny and 50 degrees,and he was heading home to Pine City.
Just north of North Branch, a motorcycle passed him. Carlson used to ride motorcycles himself, and knew it was early in the season to be out, so he was watching it as it sped past him up and headed toward the Harris exit.
But as Carlson passed the exit, he saw movement to his right. He saw the riderless motorcycle fall over in the median between the highway and the exit ramp.
“There was no one behind me, so I slammed on the brakes,” Carlson said.
He parked, climbed out of his car and over the guardrail and tried to find the driver. At first, he didn’t see anything.
“All of a sudden I saw a hand move,” Carlson said. “I went over there. He was trying to get up. And I told him, ‘I don’t know how bad you’re hurt. So just stay here and talk to me.’ Then I saw his leg, and it was in pretty rough shape.”
Carlson believes the driver lost control of the motorcycle in a patch of sand on the exit ramp, and when he went over, his leg hit a metal signpost just below the knee. The leg wasn’t severed, but it was clear the bone was broken. And there was a lot of blood.
Carlson had taken a CPR and first aid course with his wife, and knew he had to stop the bleeding as quickly as possible.
“I didn’t have much,” he said. “I just took my belt and wrapped that around [his leg].”
Three other people saw Carlson jump out of his car, and they also ran over to help.
“One person held his head and was talking to him, and I was giving pressure,” he said. “One person who came, she was just staring at the leg, so I distracted her and said, ‘OK, you call 911.’ One of the people who stopped was in the National Guard, and they let you keep your med kit and he had it in his truck. So he grabbed that and put a tourniquet on him and tied it down.”
Emergency personnel arrive
The police arrived on the scene first, followed within minutes by an ambulance.
“I gave the police the information about the time we put the tourniquet on,” Carlson said. “They got him in the ambulance. They ended up putting a tourniquet on both legs, just in case.”
First responders soon determined that the man needed intensive care, so they called in an air ambulance helicopter which landed on the Harris ramp and took the man away.”
“When I was done, and we were standing there and all our hands were full of blood and stuff,” Carlson said. “The one cop gave us wet wipes.”
With his clothes still spattered with blood, Carlson got back in his car and started driving north again.
“When the adrenaline was down, I talked to my wife on the way home to just kind of go through it, just talk about it really,” he said. “I was just happy I was there. If I didn’t see him, he would have had to have gotten himself to the road.”
Thinking about it, Carlson said that his experiences hunting, shooting and car-racing all helped him when it came time to respond in the moment.
“It was very much instinct,” he said. “My personality is very problem-solver. I’ve done ... high stress situations, so that certainly helped a bunch. You just get done what needs to get done.”
He said he thinks about the crash every time he drives by that exit ramp on his way to and from work in the cities.
“You get in kind of a routine, driving back and forth,” he said. “This brings you back to – it’s your neighbors that you’re driving by.”
Receiving recognition
One of the troopers on the scene called Carlson a couple of weeks later and said she was going to put his name in for State Trooper Lifesaving Award. A few months later, the trooper called back and told him he had won, and that he would be honored at the February ceremony along with a number of other citizens and members of law enforcement.
“To hear all those stories ... it was great to be there and experience that,” Carlson said.
He said that his family now carries a small first aid kit in each of their cars.
“It’s right in the door pocket as you get out - tourniquet, gloves, CPR stuff. Basically stuff for trauma. We feel better having that. At least we have it. And we’re very conscious about taking that with us. When we go canoeing on the river, we put that in the canoe just to be prepared, just in case.”
