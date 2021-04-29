Manske earns SCSU leadership award

Sydney Manske, of Stanchfield, has earned an Excellence in Leadership Award at St. Cloud State University.
The Excellence in Leadership Awards are a St. Cloud State tradition dating back to 1988 recognizing outstanding graduating students for their campus leadership, community service, and academic contributions to the University.
Manske is studying Nursing and is one of 19 Excellence in Leadership recipients from six U.S. states and three countries. The winners were honored during a banquet April 18 that was live streamed.
Winners received an engraved medallion and certificate.
