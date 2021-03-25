The public is invited to participate in a free webinar via Zoom presented by the Isanti County Master Gardeners on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m.
The topic will be “Seed selection and gardening tips,” presented by Sharon Johnson, owner of Minnesota Fresh Farm.
Sharon will talk about how to choose sources for vegetable seeds and transplants as well as variety selection. She will discuss what the different disease indicators mean on the seed packages. What types of vegetables grow well in Isanti sand and tips for growing healthy fruits and vegetables will also be shared with participants.
For access to the Zoom presentation, call 763-689-1810.
