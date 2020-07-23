Meet local author Sue Leaf virtually

East Central Regional Library is excited to welcome Minnesota author Sue Leaf who will talk about her newest book, “Minnesota’s Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell,” on the Zoom online platform Monday, July 27 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Never used Zoom before? It’s easy! All you need is internet access and a computer or smartphone with audio and video capabilities. This is a great way to see friends face-to-face while maintaining social distancing. Don’t have Wi-Fi? You can also call in to the meeting.
If you are interested in attending, please register for the event on the events calendar at ecrlib.org, and staff will email the Zoom link one business day before the event. Any questions, contact your local library branch.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.