Memorial Day weekend came to a tragic end as a fatal single-vehicle crash killed two Mahtomedi area family members, causing Highway 65 just north of the Highway 107 intersection to be closed for several hours.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, at approximately 6:39 p.m. on Monday, May 25, a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by 16-year-old Abigail Lucele Grabow was traveling southbound on Highway 65 at Rice Lake Road when it drifted across the northbound lanes of traffic and went into the ditch on the northeast side of the highway where it struck a tree.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel found Abigail and her mother, 51-year-old Amy Prince Grabow, dead at the scene. Three other family members, who were also passengers in the vehicle, sustained various levels of non life-threatening injuries.
Both 44-year-old Clinton William Grabow and 12-year-old Vivian Mae Grabow were transported to the hospital. According to the family’s Pastor at St. Andrew’s Lutheran church in Mahtomedi, Clinton was scheduled to be released on Wednesday, while Vivian remains hospitalized in stable condition. The fifth member of the family, 14-year-old Stella Jean Grabow, only received minor injuries and is recovering with family members.
According to the State Patrol, all five victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Traffic was detoured around the scene for several hours as a Life Link helicopter was brought in to transport the victims and the State Patrol reconstructed the incident before clearing the scene. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, Braham Police Department and Allina Ambulance also responded to the incident.
