The Minnesota State Fair is pleased to announce the complete lineup for the 2021 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. Show details and on-sale dates are below.
•Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26
Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating)
Special guest just announced; currently on sale
•Maren Morris with special guest to be announced
7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Tickets: $65, $55, $40 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21
•The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28
Tickets: $38, $28 (all reserved seating)
On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 14
•TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
Tickets: $57, $47, $37 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21
•The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots
7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30
Tickets: $31 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14
•The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band
7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31
Tickets: $65, $50 (all reserved seating)
Previously announced and currently on sale – only obstructed view seating available
•Tim McGraw with special guest Midland
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1
Tickets: $88, $78, $60 (all reserved seating)
Previously announced and currently on sale – only single seats available
•The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2
Tickets: $70, $60, $50 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14
•Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West
6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3
Tickets: $75, $45, $35, $25 (all reserved seating)
On sale: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21
•George Thorogood & The Destroyers “Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock” with special guest Night Ranger
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4
Tickets: $46, $36 (all reserved seating)
On sale: Noon Wednesday, July 21
•MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5
Free (general admission)
•Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers
4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6
Tickets: $25 (all reserved seating)
Previously announced and currently on sale
Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a limited-time opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427.
The Nightly Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Mazda, follows all Grandstand shows, weather permitting. On Labor Day, the fireworks will be at 9 p.m.
Pre-fair discount admission tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together. Visit https://www.mnstatefair.org/tickets/admission-tickets/ for more information.
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. The fair is a quasi-state agency that is self-supporting and has not received state government funding of any kind since 1949. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 - Labor Day, Sept. 6.
