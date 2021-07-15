The Minnesota State Fair is now hiring for more than 1,000 fair-time positions at the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Benefits include free fair admission, valuable work experience, making great friends and being a part of Minnesota’s most well-known celebration. Jobs are open to anyone age 16 or older and most jobs do not require prior experience. The 2021 State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Positions available include: ticket selling, ticket taking, parking and Park & Ride attendants, public safety employees, food service, rides & games, barn attendants, retail sales, custodians and more. Job seekers are encouraged to register online in order to accelerate the hiring process. Registration is now open. Once an application has been submitted, applicants will meet in person with Employment Center staff to discuss job interest, availability and job experience. The online registration form can be found at employment.mnstatefair.org. Those without access to a computer or mobile device may complete their registration in person at the Employment Center.
The State Fair Employment Center is located across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Ave. Hours vary and can be found at mnstatefair.org/get-involved/employment/. Free parking is available. The Employment Center is accessible by Metro Transit bus routes 3, 61, 84 and the A Line. Visit metrotransit.org for details on utilizing public transportation to the fairgrounds.
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is always 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. The fair is a quasi-state agency that is self-supporting and has not received state government funding of any kind since 1949. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 - Labor Day, Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.