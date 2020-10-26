A search for an 80-year-old woman with dementia came to a tragic end when her body was found just north of Cambridge Monday afternoon, Oct. 26.
Andrea “Andi” Nyberg first went missing the evening of Friday, October 23.
According to Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith, Nyberg and her husband are from Elk River and were visiting a property in Brunswick, which is located northwest of Braham and south of Mora. Nyberg, who had dementia and did not drive, allegedly drove away in the car.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office and KCSO Reserves drove the county’s southernmost six townships road by road searching for her and enlisted an air search team. There were several possible sightings of her including one as far south as Hudson, Iowa — but they weren’t accurate.
“We had a lot of dead ends from the start,” said Smith. “We really had no credible sightings to know which way she went.”
According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, she was found deceased Monday afternoon just north of Cambridge. Her car was discovered by a citizen who saw a red car in a corn field off of Jamestown Street and 343rd Ave NE. Isanti County Emergency Communications stated the caller was concerned it might be Nyberg.
“Upon arrival, deputies had a hard time locating the vehicle as the car had driven off a curve and deep into a corn field,” read the press release. “Once they located it, they approached the vehicle and found it occupied by a female. They checked and found that she was deceased.”
The release continued, stating the plate on the car matched the description of the one on the car Nyberg was last seen in, and deputies were able to identify the occupant as Nyberg.
The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office released a statement thanking those who helped search for her. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Nyberg family during this difficult time. We would like to thank everyone that helped search for Andi since her disappearance. The number of volunteers that came out to help was simply amazing. Special thanks to United Legacy for their resources and the support they provided the Nyberg family.”
A death investigation is underway with Kanabec County and the MN BCA assisting the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
