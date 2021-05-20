Residents of Central Minnesota are invited to join MnDOT planners online June 3 to test their knowledge of the state transportation system and share their vision for its future.
The “Let’s Talk Transportation!” virtual event will be held Thursday, June 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Topics will include aging infrastructure, climate change, economy and employment, equity, safety and transportation options.
In addition to a trivia competition, these events will feature colorful comics that will encourage people to tell their own stories about how transportation affects their lives.
To sign up, go to https://minnesotago.org/stories/#trivia-dates. Please select June 3, for the Central Minnesota event.
