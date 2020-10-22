The Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) has received a $400,000 grant from the Fire Service Advisory Committee (FSAC) that will allow the statewide advocacy organization to train all 22,000 Minnesota firefighters to become “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks by June 30, 2021. The training, taught by firefighters and other health experts, teaches firefighters how to protect themselves from the three problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service – cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer – so they can continue to protect others.
MnFIRE is the statewide advocacy organization that equips firefighters and the people who care about them with resources to address the growing health crisis in the Minnesota fire service. Already the organization has trained more than 8,000 firefighters statewide.
In addition to the awareness training, there will be deep-dive sessions on cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer – further educating firefighters on how to prevent the health risks from destroying their and their peers’ lives.
“Now, more than ever, our firefighters need to be aware of their risk when it comes to cardiovascular disease, emotional trauma and cancer,” says George Esbensen, MnFIRE president. “This grant will allow us to extend our awareness program to every firehouse in the state and equip firefighters with even deeper knowledge and tools they need to protect their health. We can’t thank the Fire Service Advisory Committee enough for committing to helping us protect our state’s firefighters.”
The grant comes at a critical time, as more and more Minnesota firefighters are tragically losing their lives due to these health issues. In addition to cancer and cardiac-related deaths, four to six active Minnesota firefighters die from suicide each year.
In addition to conducting MnFIRE Aware Trainings both in person and online at no cost to departments, MnFIRE offers a confidential, toll-free helpline (888-784-6634) for firefighters in crisis. The nonprofit is also spearheading a legislative initiative to improve access to care for firefighters in need of treatment for cancer, cardiac and emotional trauma issues - the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program, which is planned to be introduced during the 2021 legislative session. Learn more at MNFireInitiative.com.
