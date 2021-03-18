Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held on Saturday, March 20, at New Hope Community Church - Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave, Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. participants will be given a time ticket with a time to return and pick up and pay for the food. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Volunteers will then place a share(already boxed)in the vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements.
Look for more information on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions contact Ruby’s Pantry site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
