Morin running for re-election to Cambridge Council

My name is Joseph Morin and I am pleased to announce that I am running for Cambridge City Council.
I was brought up with the value of always being actively giving back to my community. Doing this is something I enjoy tremendously! I have been married to my wife, Cheryl, for 34 years and we raised our two children here. We have lived in Cambridge since 1995.
I have served in the community in various ways for more than 20 years. I was first elected to the City Council in 2002 and have served on and off over 12 years in this capacity. I am currently in my third term, non-consecutively. I have served in the following areas:
•Cambridge Planning Commission
•Parks and Recreation Commission
•Sister City Committee (since 2002 and am currently the chair)
•Cambridge-Isanti Community Education Board (9 years and chair for the last 5 years)
•Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board (12 years and chair for 3 years)
•Liaison between Cambridge and the North Highway 65 Chamber of Commerce (3 years)
•Cambridge Airport Commission
•Liaison between Cambridge and Allina Medical Center
My heart is always tuned in to what is best for the residents of Cambridge. I am here to make the hard decisions when necessary and I do not have alternative motives or baggage to distract my focus. We have some true gems in the City! One of them being our city parks. We are privileged to have 17 parks, numerous walking trails, and let’s not forget the Pickleball courts, the ice rinks, and all the amenities for us to enjoy. And we cannot forget our brand new library that we have fought for many years along. It is my wish to continue to make Cambridge the best possible place to live for everyone. Remember to vote.
