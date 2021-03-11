If the thought of moving is heavy, then learn how to lighten the load by attending Encore Assisted Living and Memory Care’s virtual “Moving Made Easy” presentation. Join Senior Moving and Sorting Specialist Jill Freeman of Gentle Transitions for downsizing and moving advice on Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Seniors and their adult children who attend will also receive a free copy of “Downsizing the Family Home,” by Marni Jameson courtesy of Encore. The Wall Street Journal calls the book, “essential reading” for anyone downsizing a home.
Attendees should bring an open mind—and a sense of humor—as Freeman shares stories she has gained along the way from “gently” moving thousands of Minnesota seniors. Her guidance applies to people who are about to move as well as to those who are de-cluttering now for the future. Freeman helps ease people through the process of sorting, getting rid of excess, packing and unpacking and re-settling into a new home by sharing valuable knowledge and multitude of helpful resources.
RSVP to Jenell Austin at 651-343-1787 or JAustin@encorecares.com to receive a Zoom link to join the online presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.