NB gives Cloud X the axe

The North Branch City Council upheld their recent decision in revoking the tobacco license for Cloud X Vape, meaning the business, located at 5842 Old Main Street, is effectively being put out of business. The council upheld their June 22 unanimous vote despite a last-ditch plea from the owner to reverse their decision and give the business another chance.
Cloud X Vape’s tobacco license was revoked following multiple violations of allegedly not only selling tobacco to minors, but also repeated violations of Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order to close non-essential businesses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, North Branch Police Chief Dan Meyer had presented the council at their June 22 meeting with information regarding the same owner having their license revoked in two other Minnesota cities for similar violations, along with investigations in other states for violations through the U.S. Mail.
Because Courtney James, the listed owner of the business, was unable to attend the June 22 meeting, the council allowed her to make an appeal during the July 13 meeting. During her appeal, James explained there were extenuating circumstances involving the revocations in Forest Lake and Buffalo. Specifically in the Buffalo case, she claimed the officer only took second-hand information regarding where minors obtained their tobacco in order to push for the revocation of their license.
In regards to the North Branch store, James stated she was having difficulties keeping tabs on all of her employees’ actions, however she has retro-actively made changes that should eliminate the failed compliance checks.
“I’ve always tried to talk to the employees as much as I could,” she said. “(But) I can only go so far as to tell them exactly how things should be run. I can’t control everything my employees do.
“The last employee that failed the sting said he got distracted by other people that were in the store, and he forgot to check the ID. We fired all the employees, the three employees that had gotten the stings, I would go over with them all the time on what to do.”
James added if they do get to keep their license, they will be buying a device that requires the scanning of IDs in order for any transactions to be finalized. “That makes 100% for sure none of this will ever happen again.”
Council’s reaction
Despite her appeal, the council voiced their concerns over James’ ability to run a “clean” tobacco business.
“I would have loved for you to come up here and take some responsibility,” said Council Member Amanda Darwin. “Chief Meyer presented us with a lot more information that you’re not addressing. The fact of the matter is, you haven’t been operating a clean business anywhere. Looking you up on the Better Business Bureau, you’re not an accredited business, but you have less than an “F” rating. Most reviews would have preferred to give you a zero rating, but it’s not possible. They refer to being scammed by your business. They refer to you selling to minors repeatedly. Hundreds of pages, hundreds of reviews said the same thing over and over and over.
“So I went a little further,” Darwin continued. “I talked with teens in general that there was ‘a shop’ in town. I never even said ‘vape shop,’ consistently selling products to minors. All of the teens I talked to immediately, without hesitation or prompts, named your business. They said ‘oh yeah, Cloud X.’ They said it’s well-known in school that if you want a vape, go to Cloud X.
“So here’s the thing. I know you can’t control all of your employees’ actions, just like you can’t control all of the things your kids do. But ultimately, it’s your responsibility to keep those products out of the hands of minors. So as much as I prefer to not to shut down any business in our town, I can’t stand behind any business that is contributing to that delinquency of minors in our town.”
“I was looking for accountability as well,” added Council Member Kelly Neider. “I just see that North Branch is not going to hang their hat on a business that continues to do illegal activity. Having said that, I encourage you to just take a look at the opportunity to learn and grow from this. I’m in no way shaming you. I am also a business owner, but I would hope someone would (hypothetically) put me out of business to protect lives and to protect your future. Because if this is out there in the Better Business Bureau, clean your name up. You have a long life ahead of you, darling, and there’s a lot of opportunities out there where you can succeed.”
Because a vote to revoke the tobacco license had already been approved, no further action was needed by the council in order for the revocation to take effect.
