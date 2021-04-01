NBAHS Air Force Junior ROTC heading to National Drill Meet

The North Branch Area High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program has been accepted to compete at the 2021 National High School Drill Team Championships on May 1, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Vikings competition team consists of Crystal Markel, Dayna Nelson, Brianna Hendren and Gabi Hanson. Less than five percent of the thousands of JROTC units nationally are accepted to compete at the National High School Drill Team Championships. Schools accepted into the Nationals deserve high praise, as their mere selection denotes a level of quality few other programs can boast.
The Viking Air Force JROTC team is working hard to ready themselves for the Nationals, as well as raise the necessary funds to attend and compete, and the remarkable cadets who qualify deserve special recognition for attaining this unique status. This trip would not be possible without very generous donations from the North Branch American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations and fund-raising the cadets accomplished.
The National High School Drill Team Championships allow the finest programs in the world to compete in drill and ceremony competitions in order to crown a National Champion in one of several competition levels and divisions. The Viking Cadets will compete in Color Guard, Knockout Drill and the crowd pleasing Exhibition Drill. Few honors can compare with being selected to attend the National High School Drill Team Championships.
Over 3,500 high schools across the country maintain JROTC programs. Over 400,000 high school cadets take part in this exceptional program nationally, bringing citizenship, discipline, personal responsibility and leadership into the lives of young men and women who voluntarily choose to participate. The cornerstone for many JROTC units are their drill and color guard teams, which perform in many local and regional drill meets. At the pinnacle of drill meets stands the National High School Drill Team Championships. In its 39th year, the “Nationals”, as it has become known, will host over 150 school and over 4,000 cadets from 30 states.
