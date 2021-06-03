NBW&L Commission Chair unexpectedly resigns

For the third time since the North Branch Water & Light Commission was expanded to five members almost a year ago, the North Branch City Council has been faced with a vacancy on the commission, with this time it being to replace Commission Chair Terry Smith.
Smith unexpectedly tendered his resignation from the commission during the commission’s meeting on May 19, with the council accepting it during their May 25 meeting. While his resignation letter to the council simply stated his resignation, Smith did have some prepared words before the commission.
“When I applied to the utility commission ten months ago, I felt my 23 years of experience and service on government boards would help bring a degree of professionalism that was needed on both Water & Light Commission and the utility’s general operation,” Smith said. “The mayor told me at the time that the problem was the city needs to stay out of Water and Light’s business, and Water and Light needs to stay out of the city’s business. We need to work cooperatively for the benefit of the residents, and I agreed.
“Since then, at least in my opinion I’ve observed what appears to be a continued city meddling, with little interest of a true cooperative relationship,” he continued. “It’s been a pleasure working with all of you, especially General Manager Scott Hautala. But effective immediately, I am submitting my resignation.”
When accepting Smith’s resignation, the city council declined to respond to his prepared statement, however Council Member Patrick Meacham stated during discussion “I think Commissioner Smith did a great job over the last ten months. Anyone who watched a meeting, he held it together, he chaired it well. I think we are going to miss his civic leadership.”
Upon accepting the resignation and declaring an opening, the council approved setting an application deadline of noon on Friday, June 18. Applications can be found on the city’s website or by picking one up at City Hall. Based on the commission’s bylaws, Smith’s replacement must either be a resident of North Branch or an owner of a business within city limits that are users of either water or electric of the system since the maximum number of non-users is currently filled.
The noon deadline was decided in order for staff to send out all the applications to the council to review over the weekend before their council meeting on Tuesday, June 22. At that meeting, the council will decide the specific process for filling the vacancy, depending on the number of applicants submitted. The council had previously approved a detailed interview process for filling a Water & Light Commission seat, however the previous two vacancies only resulted in a single applicant, so the council chose to bypass the interview portion on those occasions.
Update on financial services contract with W&L
Also at the May 25 meeting, the council heard an update on the status of the financial services the city was now contracted to provide to Water & Light in light of the resignation of Water & Light’s Finance Director two weeks prior. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, there have been a few bumps in the road, but progress is being made.
“Over the course of the last two weeks, we were able to get payroll out,” she said. “We are now moving into our second payroll cycle. For this particular cycle, we are piloting an electronic and uploadable spreadsheet. The employees in the past have actually written out their timesheets in pen.”
She added that other archaic methods, such as handwriting out each billing deposit receipt, and customer work order requests, are now being transitioned to a more modern, electronically entered system.
Fry said there has been a few difficulties, however. While G.M. Hautala was off in order to receive previously scheduled hand surgery, Water and Light employees were directing customers to City Hall, which wasn’t part of the city’s contracted services. She said that problem has been taken care of upon Hautala’s return to work.
Additionally, Hautala’s absence and a recent negative article published in the Chisago County Press added to the stress level of city staff, Fry said.
“Even though the general manager had planned for his surgery, he hadn’t planned for his absence,” Fry said. “So there was a lot of uncertainty even within his own team, therefore a lot of uncertainty for his customers, and without any clear authority to make decisions on behalf of the organization, all we could do was our best to try to provide the most comprehensive service within the realm and scope of the agreement that was entered into between the city and the utility. So there was a level of frustration on my team because we really couldn’t help. We were getting the phone calls because nobody was answering the phones over there.
“So last week was certainly tough,” she concluded. “Frankly, I don’t appreciate being bashed in the newspaper for actually providing the service that the commission asked us to provide. So that added a whole new level of stress for my staff. Again, I want to make it perfectly clear, I didn’t volunteer for this. Scott came to us and asked if we would help him.”
Odds and ends
In other action, the council:
•Approved selecting Stearns Bank for the city’s money market savings and cash depository services and Bremer Bank for all other day-to-day banking needs.
•Approved a formal housing assistance policy and application for interested developers. Several months ago, the city had contracted Ehlers Public Finance Advisors to structure such a policy in terms of the city’s official position and practices for developers wishing to request such items as TIFF financing through the city. The full policy, along with application, can be found on the city’s website.
