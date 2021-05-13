A strange secondary item on the North Branch Water & Light’s emergency meeting agenda wound up creating an extended debate in front of a larger-than-normal audience, and ultimately took the first steps towards a closer working relationship with the city that is hoped will result in lowering utility bills.
The agenda item was originally labeled as “Resolution enacting Minnesota Statute 412.321 Subd. 4. Municipal Utilitys (sic) Lease, Sale, or Abandonment of North Branch Water and Light.” The wording of that agenda item was changed several times over the course of the day on Monday, May 10, however not before a screenshot of the initial agenda was shared on social media, prompting a number of people, including some of the committee members, to believe the commission was going to discuss the possibility of completely disbanding North Branch Water & Light and turning its services over to the city.
“The whole reason we also called this meeting was to have a discussion, which was on the agenda and which is why all these people are here...we as a commission are not doing this (what Water & Light was created for), nor is Water and Light as a whole,” said Commission Member James Baxter. “Another solution needs to be created, and turned over to the city to be discussed what to do with it.”
“I think what is being brought to light here tonight is band-aid fixes at best, to what is a larger problem,” added Commission Member Nathan Keech. “I was also informed that we would be having this meeting to discuss the disbanding of Water and Light, and for it to be absorbed by the city. I would like to get the input from other commissioners, but I was under the impression we were going to take votes and take action on what would be seemingly a more positive direction for Water and Light itself.”
As it turns out, the commission doesn’t have the authority to, as was stated by Commission Member Thomas Hals “dump it in the laps” of the city council. According to City Administrator Renae Fry, action to formally abolish the commission would require a referendum vote, similar to the one held during the 2016 election. A referendum vote can be called for by the council or via a successful petition campaign by residents.
In an email to the Star, Fry explained “the commission has the opportunity to sell, lease or discontinue certain aspects of their operations, but it takes formal council approval to implement. In theory, they could parse out their entire operation with only a council vote if there is no discontinuance of services to residents.”
After further discussion, Commission Member Baxter made a motion that “we explore the opportunity to contract services with the City of North Branch.” He explained that this would help eliminate redundancy in certain jobs both the city’s public works department and Water and Light already perform, which should reduce expenses and create savings that could be passed on to customers.
For their part, Public Works Director Shawn Williams was all for this motion. “This is a positive thing, it is not negative at all,” Williams said. “We’re ready to do it, I’m ready to do it, my team is ready to do it. The tax savings could be huge. We could start locating water tomorrow if that is the need of you guys. Our footprint is the same. (City and Water and Light) trucks are passing each other. We’re not here to take anyone’s job. I’m not here to take over. We’re here to do what’s right for everybody as a whole.”
Baxter’s motion, which was seconded by Commission Chair Terry Smith, passed unanimously. Additionally, a subcommittee comprised of Williams, Fry, Water and Light General Manager Scott Hautala, Nathan Keech, and James Baxter to explore those possibilities, was unanimously approved.
The more the merrier
During the Tuesday, May 11 city council meeting, a motion was made to include two council members on that subcommittee as well. Mayor Jim Swenson made a motion to appoint Council Members Patrick Meacham and Kelly Neider, which passed unanimously.
