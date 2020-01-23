Nelson named female Region 7AA ‘AAA’ winner

Cambridge-Isanti senior AnnaGrace Nelson has been selected to represent Region 7AA in the MSHSL Academics, Arts and Athletics Award program, Region Secretary Doug MacIver announced.
In the Arts, Nelson was a four-year participant in band and choir. She participated for three years in the choir large group and solo/ensemble contests, earning superior ratings. She also was involved in visual arts for two years. She received all-conference honors in both choir and visual arts.
Nelson is accomplished in multiple instruments – playing flute, snare drum, piano and guitar as part of some form of organized bands. Her singing goes beyond high school, also performing in an East Central Minnesota select student choir, her church’s choir, plus also singing the national anthem at various sporting events, including the 2019 state gymnastics meet.
While her loaded schedule prevents her from participating in high school-sponsored theatre, she has participated in Play Inc. Community Theater in the summer for the past six years.
Finally, she is also an accomplished artist, with one of her drawings being selected to be featured in a prestigious Minnesota arts showing in February.
Nelson participates as a three-sport athlete in soccer, gymnastics, and track and field. She has been awarded both all-conference and academic all-conference recognition in each of the sports. She qualified for state individual tournaments in both gymnastics and track the past two years, plus has been a part of the state-qualifying gymnastics team the last four years.
Academics, Nelson says, gave her the opportunity to challenge her knowledge, improve her time management and enhance her work ethic. She maintains a 4.0 grade point average, while taking three advanced placement classes, plus 10 college courses concurrent with her high school enrollment.
Nelson will attend Bethel University to major in Biology. Her plans are to continue to participate in track and choir in college.
Her parents are Ryan and Rebecca Nelson.
