Nelson named state ‘Triple A’ winner

Cambridge-Isanti senior AnnaGrace Nelson has been named the recipient of the Minnesota Class AA girls “Triple A” (Academics, Arts and Athletics) award.
The AAA award is presented to one girl and one boy in two “classes,” which are based on school enrollment sizes. Each Minnesota State High School League school is allowed to nominate one boy and girl for the award. Out of all of those nominations, 16 region (8 girls and 8 boys) finalists in each class were selected to be considered for the state awards.
Normally, the State Triple A award winners are named during a ceremony during the Minnesota State Boys Basketball Tournament. However, due to the state tournament being canceled, the announcement was delayed until last Wednesday, April 29.
“A big Bluejacket congratulations to AnnaGrace and family as she has represented herself, her family, our schools and communities with genuine class, respect and dignity,” said CIHS Activities Director Mark Solberg. “We are very proud of AnnaGrace, as she has excelled in academics, activities, the arts, in athletics and as a citizen.”
Academically, Nelson will graduate with a 4.0 GPA while taking numerous advanced placement courses. Athletically, she has competed in soccer, gymnastics and track and field. She has qualified for state individually in both gymnastics and high jump, along with as part of the gymnastics team. For Arts, she is involved in various choirs, bands, theater, along with drawing.
Nelson is the third C-I student to win the State Triple A award, with Karrn (Gustafson) Bales winning it back in 1992 and Maria Leibel winning it in 2015.
In addition to the award, Nelson will receive a $4,000 scholarship, which she will use while attending Bethel University beginning next fall.
