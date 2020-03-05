Excitement is rising for the completion of the new Cambridge Public Library after a special presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the current facility attended by approximately 60 people.
Carla Lydon, executive director of East Central Regional Library, gave attendees a virtual tour of the former GracePointe Crossing Gables East building under renovation at the corner of Dellwood Street and Highway 95 in Cambridge (see floor plan page 8).
Earlier in the day, local officials and media were treated to a tour of the actual facility hosted by Brian Baas, of BJ Baas Builders, Inc., the contractor in charge of the project.
A major renovation
“We gutted the whole building down to the bare block and the bare floor,” Baas said on the tour. “All new mechanical systems, all new piping, all new electrical.”
He said the only original parts remaining of the structure are masonry walls and concrete flooring. The building has received all new windows, doors and new facade work.
“We took out 500 feet of bearing wall and put in 1,200 feet of steel beam in the building,” Baas said, describing an interesting aspect of the renovation. “Nursing homes require about a third of what a library needs due to the (weight of the) book stacks.”
The original 66,000-square-foot building was reduced to 43,000 square feet by removing a portion of the west end due to its condition. The change also created more green space at the west entrance, Baas said.
The main level which houses the library itself will be approximately 22,000 square feet – more than the current 15,000-square-foot space on Birch Street, which was built in 1959 and renovated last in 1970.
The lower level of the new location will house the headquarters of the East Central Regional Library, which oversees 14 branches in six counties.
Turn on the light
A major part of the renovation included adding features to allow more light to flood the building.
A middle section of the north-facing wall has floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over a courtyard. The windowed area, part of the adult collection space, will offer comfortable seating where patrons can enjoy a view into the courtyard and future sculpture garden.
“We’ll be able to do outdoor programming,” Lydon said of the new opportunity the space affords. “If it’s nice, you’ll be able to go outside and enjoy that.”
A large multi-paned skylight has been installed just inside the east entry. Underneath it, visitors will find museum-quality display cases filled with glass sculptures designed by area children from a former Legacy project.
More large windows will bring in light on the south-facing side of the building, as well as forming the western wall of three small study rooms that look out over the western green space.
A space for everyone
The new library layout includes designated space for all ages and activities.
The west end of the building is the “noisy” end with a designated children’s area on the north side that includes a play corner, craft table, computers, an activity wall with sensory activities and manipulative panels.
A favorite feature of staff is the 35-by-20-foot programming room in this area that can be used for Lego Club, craft events, preschool and baby storytime and youth programming.
“A lot of the kid programs are noisy,” branch librarian Kirsten Vaughan told the crowd at the presentation, “but we’ll be enclosed in the programing room, so hopefully they won’t be noisy to the public. That room will also allow us to have mess because it’ll be tiled.”
A designated youth area is an exciting addition to the library, Lydon said.
“We’re talking about a laptop bar over against the wall,” she added, “and a u-shaped seating area with a high back – kind of a hang-out and work space.”
There will be computer terminals, comfortable seating and possibly a screen between the large, south-facing windows for future gaming events.
The adult collections will be housed mostly on the north and east sections of the building and include small study rooms and a large conference room that can be reserved by the public for meetings or events.
“There are very few places where you can meet without having to buy $100 worth of restaurant food,” Vaughan said about the meeting space. “You will be able to do this in our new building, and we will have wi-fi.”
Special features added
A few newly conceived features will make the space more engaging and useful than the current library site.
A “calming room” will be included with comfortable seating, adjustable lighting and privacy that can be used by nursing mothers or those seeking to calm a child on the autism spectrum. Headphones or sunglasses inside can limit their sensory input and bring comfort.
The lower level will include a 3,500-square-foot community room that will seat about 300 people and be available to rent. It will include an industrial kitchen.
The large space will take over duties from the small downstairs room at the current library where patrons have crammed in to enjoy Legacy-funded programming like musical concerts, historical presentations, author talks and more.
Another new feature is a space set aside on the east end for a potential coffee shop, café or deli. According to Baas, the city has no tenant yet, but is open to the right business stepping into the 1,200-square-foot space.
Beauty inside and out
The outside of the new location is shaping up to be as pleasant as the inside with planned sculptural features and canopied entrances at both ends, plus all new irrigation and landscaping.
The courtyard will be improved over time with landscape features, sculpture and seating.
The entire site will have 145 parking spaces in three lots, improving on a common complaint about the lack of parking at the current location.
“There are no steps to enter,” Lydon added, removing another challenge to usage at the Birch Street site.
An outside book drop will be located on the north side. Due to the building configuration, a drive-up drop was not possible, Lydon said.
With the addition of many special features, the new library is projected to meet a variety of needs and desires of local residents.
“I’m thinking of this place as a community center where it’s a one-stop shop for anything you would need to be engaged in the community,” Vaughan said.
Like any renovation project, the time frame for completion is fluid, but the projected opening is early June.
To receive email updates on the library’s progress, visit the www.ecrlib.org homepage and leave an email address under “Sign up to receive our newsletter!”
