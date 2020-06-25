Friends of the Isanti Area Library Isanti have installed two “Give & Take” book libraries in Isanti. One is located at 902 Wendover St NE, and the other is located across the street from Faith Lutheran Church on 2nd Ave NW. Anyone can feel free to take and exchange books from any “Give & Take” libraries.
The Isanti Friends are currently accepting media donations for our Annual Book Sale in October. Anyone who has items they wish to donate can contact Susi at 763-444-4585 or Susi@IsantiLibrary.org to arrange a drop-off. Westerns, children’s, cookbooks, and large print books are especially appreciated. Please no encyclopedias, textbooks, or magazines.
Do you order from Amazon.com? A percentage of purchases on Amazon will be donated to the Isanti Friends group when a person logs in at smile.amazon.com before making Amazon purchases. Simply enter “Friends of the Isanti Area Library Inc” when selecting a charity choice. There is no added costs for this.
Donations are greatly appreciated and help the Friends to promote the ECRL Isanti Outreach Library, as well as to support literacy in the community. All are welcome to attend planning meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.