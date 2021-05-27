Newbauer is Teacher of the Year at NBAPS

Pam Newbauer (center, with certificate) was recognized at the May 13 North Branch Area Public School Board meeting for being named as the Teacher of the Year. Pictured with Newbauer is (from left) School Board Member Heather Osagiede, parent of one of Newbauer’s students Kelly Hischer, School Board Member Jesse LaValla, Superintendent Sara Paul, School Board Member Tim MacMillan, School Board Member Sarah Grovender, and School Board Member Tanya Giese.

 Bill Stickels III

North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is proud to announce that 7th grade history teacher Pam Newbauer has been chosen by her peers as NBAPS’ Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. 

The individual who nominated Newbauer for this award cited her creativity, humor, and empathy for students and staff as qualities deserving of the honor. “Pam has come through with unique and creative lessons during this school year that has allowed students to learn in a variety of ways. She has a sense of humor about many things yet is always showing concern for her students and fellow colleagues. In a very difficult year Pam has really gone above and beyond in both her role as a teacher.”

Newbauer will be recognized for her achievement at the NBAPS 2021 Employee Recognition Ceremony in June.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.