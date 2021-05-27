Newbauer is Teacher of the Year at NBAPS

North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is proud to announce that 7th grade history teacher Pam Newbauer has been chosen by her peers as NBAPS’ Teacher of the Year for the 2020-21 school year.
The individual who nominated Newbauer for this award cited her creativity, humor, and empathy for students and staff as qualities deserving of the honor. “Pam has come through with unique and creative lessons during this school year that has allowed students to learn in a variety of ways. She has a sense of humor about many things yet is always showing concern for her students and fellow colleagues. In a very difficult year Pam has really gone above and beyond in both her role as a teacher.”
Newbauer will be recognized for her achievement at the NBAPS 2021 Employee Recognition Ceremony in June.
