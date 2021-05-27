Newbauer is Teacher of the Year at NBAPS

Pam Newbauer (center, with certificate) was recognized at the May 13 North Branch Area Public School Board meeting for being named as the Teacher of the Year. Pictured with Newbauer is (from left) School Board Member Heather Osagiede, parent of one of Newbauer’s students Kelly Hischer, School Board Member Jesse LaValla, Superintendent Sara Paul, School Board Member Tim MacMillan, School Board Member Sarah Grovender, and School Board Member Tanya Giese.