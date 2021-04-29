Newbauer named Outstanding Leader

Congratulations to middle school teacher Pam Newbauer, who received Education Minnesota Central’s Outstanding Leader Award for 2021.
Newbauer was nominated by fellow teacher Becky Hilber, who said of Newbauer, “Pam is willing to step up and be a part of the creation process. She is passionate about teaching. She believes in teachers. She is willing to go the extra mile when it comes to supporting teachers in the moment and for the future. She works hard to create critical thinkers in her middle school students, challenging them by using projects that are creative, outside the box and meaningful.”
