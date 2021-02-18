The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the next Triad meeting via Zoom. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. Family Pathways will be doing a presentation about Dementia Friends and how we can support those caring for those with memory loss.
Isanti County Triad is a community outreach group to help keep seniors safe in our community. It brings seniors, law enforcement and community groups together.
To join the meeting via computer, go to zoom.us click on “join meeting” enter the meeting ID 829 1605 7540. Attendees can also call in to listen at 1-312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID.
Any questions, please call Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering 763-691-2411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.