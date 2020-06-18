North Branch coaches will get paid in full

The North Branch School Board has backtracked from their vote during the May meeting regarding the payment of spring sports coaches. On a unanimous vote during their June 11 meeting, the board first approved rescinding the motion to withhold paying spring sports coaches the second half of their stipend. That was followed by the board approving paying the coaches 100% of their second-half stipend.
After a lengthy discussion back in May, the board had approved withholding the second of two payments to spring sports coaches, citing a lack of revenue coming in from spring sports activity fees due to the entire season being canceled amid Distance Learning and the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, the board was concerned that if they paid the coaches, that money would have to come out of an already shaky general fund, which might result in further layoffs of teachers. At the same time, however, the board left the door slightly open for paying the coaches at least part of their remaining stipend should the budget projections become clearer at the June meeting. That is exactly what happened.
During the June meeting, Director of Finance Todd Tetzlaff told the board that following allowable transfer of funds from one account to another, plus with CARES Act for the fiscal year 2021, a Food Relief Grant and Diesel Fuel Refund, funding coming to the district, along with lower costs during distance learning for substitute teachers and support staff, utilities, special trips and other transportation, the district’s general fund balance actually increased to a surplus of 5.28% at the end of this school year, and is projected to increase to a 9.8% surplus at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
At the same time, however, Tetzlaff cautioned that due to uncertainties associated with what form of learning will be mandated for the 2020-2021 school year - whether its all distance learning, a mixture of distance and on-site learning, or all on-site learning with size restrictions - this surplus might be deceiving.
“The revenue that we will have additionally have all been accounted for in revenues,” Tetzlaff said. “But they have not been budgeted for in expenditures. That’s primarily because I’m not exactly sure where those expenditures are going to be needed. I just know they will be needed.”
That positive news was good enough for the board to approve the full payment of spring sports coaches, which will cost the district $50,225.
“This is based on the really good reports that we’ve gotten on the budget,” said Board Member Kevin Bollman. “I think it’s only fair that we pay them the second stipend.”
Giese appointed to board
Also at the June 11 meeting, the board appointed Tanya Giese to fill Darryl Goebel’s vacated seat. The board had two applicants for the position, with former school board candidate Chris Kester also applying. The two were interviewed during a special meeting just prior to the regular meeting.
Although the board thought both applicants would be excellent choices, they also said that Giese’s interview easily put her over the top.
“Tanya exudes North Branch red and white,” said Board Chair Kirby Ekstrom, noting her long-standing involvement in such things as announcer and scorekeeper for volleyball and gymnastics, along with selling admission tickets at other activities. “I think her emotions showed that she’s excited to be considered for this position.”
“She did an excellent job on her application,” said Board Member Tim MacMillan. “She really paid attention to detail and really answered the questions thoroughly.”
Giese will be sworn in at the beginning of the July 9 meeting. Her term is set to expire at the end of 2020, so she will have to file to run for a full, four-year term in the November elections.
