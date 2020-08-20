In an effort to avoid making the same “mistakes” as they have in the recent past, the North Branch City Council will look at setting up a formal policy for when and how city council members will contact the city attorney.
Mayor Jim Swenson brought this agenda item up for discussion during the Aug. 12 city council meeting in response to multiple city council members contacting the former city attorney on their own, resulting in an extra-large bill to the city. Specifically, Swenson called out Council Member Brian Voss for repeatedly contacting the former city attorney on his own.
“I have reached out and talked to about 16 mayors, and not one of them have the problem we have,” Swenson said. “My rationale for this policy is that some council members are not following protocol that we have in place, so I feel we need to put something very clear in writing.”
Swenson went on to point out that between March and June, 2020, city council members directly contacted the former city attorney 13 times.
“This type of spending cannot go unchecked any longer,” Swenson said. “There is no budget for this egregious amount of billing attorney hours.”
In addition, Swenson stated that any future contact with the city attorney should be shared with all city council members.
“City council members are elected to represent the citizens of North Branch, and not their own personal agendas,” Swenson continued. “And thus should never be acting independently when contacting city attorney. All discussion topics should relate to city business and should be fully disclosed. There should be no more secrets.”
In response to Swenson’s allegations, Voss asked him to clarify what “protocol” had been violated, stating he had never been apprised of it. Voss also countered Swenson, claiming the city’s 2020 legal budget was large enough to absorb these costs and still has plenty of money left over for the rest of the year.
“We are halfway through the year and have only used a quarter of the budget,” Voss contended.
City Administrator Renae Fry clarified the city’s legal budget, stating “that legal budget actually pays for the EDA’s (Economic Development Authority) legal costs for land sales,” adding a majority of the remaining budget Voss referenced is already earmarked for projects the EDA is working on. “So you don’t have $30,000 that you can spend on legal fees.”
“I don’t think the question is about whether it’s $10,000 or we have $32,000 left,” said Council Member Kelly Neider. “I think what Mayor Swenson is identifying is that it is inappropriate and against state statute to have one council member to encourage and promote and move forward independently to identify a ‘problem.’”
Under Swenson’s original motion, a council member who wished to contact the city attorney would contact the city administrator first. If the city administrator is unable to provide proper assistance, the council member should email the city attorney and copy all council members, and the city attorney’s response should be a “reply all.” Additionally, there will be a limit of three phone calls per council member per year to the city attorney.
After a lengthy discussion, all council members appeared to be in agreement that some policy needed to be put into place, however they all didn’t agree on the exact wording of Swenson’s proposed policy. Council Member Kathy Blomquist suggested the council should work together to come up with a mutually agreed upon policy at their next work session, which was held on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
After initially indicating his suspicion that the council wouldn’t be able to come to a consensus on a policy, Swenson eventually agreed to table the motion and let Fry prepare a working draft of a policy for the work session, where the council would then review for possible inclusion in the next council meeting on Aug. 25.
At that work session, however, the council agreed that more time was needed to mull over the issue, so they tabled any further discussion until their September work session.
Selection process for new city attorney
Also at the Aug. 12 meeting, the council approved a vetting process for selecting the next city attorney. City Administrator Fry indicated the city received seven responses from their request for proposals for a new city attorney. Because of the large number, Council Member Neider made a motion to form a two-member subcommittee to go through all of the proposals and trim the number down to a more manageable number for the whole council to interview. She also volunteered to be one of the two on the subcommittee.
The motion to form the subcommittee was approved 4-1, with Council Member Joel McPherson casting the lone nay vote. The council then unanimously approved naming Neider and Voss to the subcommittee. The two made their recommendations for which applicants would be interviewed also at their Aug. 18 work session.
