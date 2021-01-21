North Branch crime follows COVID patterns

As the COVID-19 pandemic held its grip across the entire nation for a majority of 2020, some peculiar statistics started coming out regarding trends in crime. As some crimes saw a dramatic increase, others showed just as dramatic of a decrease. Locally, based on the year-end statistics, the City of North Branch saw similar fluctuations. During the Jan. 12 North Branch City Council meeting, police chief Dan Meyer presented the council with a summary of the incident list from the past year.
According to Meyer, the city is covered 24/7 by a total of 12 sworn officers. In total, those officers, along with three volunteer reserve officers, reported a total of 13,2020 incidents, which is an increase of only 195 from 2019. But those numbers alone, Meyer said may be down due to the pandemic.
“I do think the pandemic skewed some of the numbers,” Meyer told the council. “If we weren’t in a pandemic, I do think we would see higher numbers. As we get more and more developments in, and more traffic, it’s just inevitable we have to develop our police force to try and keep up with that.”
Specifically Meyer pointed to an increase in domestic disturbances, which went from 114 in 2019 to 146 in 2020. “We’ve seen those trends nationwide,” he said.
On the flip side, Meyer noted the number of traffic stops decreased from 1720 to 1317, which was done somewhat intentionally. “There was a couple times when we tried to limit our contact with the public, just for their protection and our officers’ protection,” he added.
The other noticeable decrease was in the number of warrant arrests, which dropped from 118 to 83. “That’s one of the pandemic (ones),” Meyer said. “We weren’t able to make arrests on warrants a lot of the time because the jail wouldn’t take them and probation officers just weren’t making the house visits.”
One item that Meyer said wasn’t necessarily pandemic related was an increase in mail tampering, which skyrocketed from just two in 2019 to 30 in 2020.
“You get a couple nights of mail thefts and that can really hike the numbers up,” he said, adding that the entire county saw an increase.
Council Member Kelly Neider asked Meyer about the increase of “check the area, business, park, residence,” which went from 2996 to 3240. She also noted that number has doubled since 2015.
Meyer said that was part of the department’s proactive patrolling, where they will swing by a business or area in part to make their presence known, especially since the number of thefts, which increased from 131 to 192, continues to increase. He also added that since many businesses were completely closed during portions of the pandemic, officers needed to do more spontaneous check-ins.
Finally, Neider noticed the statistic labeled as “Executive Order Violations,” which was sitting at zero until this year, but rose to 45.
“That was the governor’s orders,” Meyer explained. “We didn’t have any until this year.” He added that for most of those calls, they found people were actually in compliance, “but the ones that weren’t in compliance, we were able to educate them to get them in compliance.”
Odds and ends
In other business, the council:
•Declined to consider giving Platinum Land LLC a reduction in their Trunk Sanitary Sewer and Park Dedication Fees for their proposed Grand Point development. During discussion, the council agreed if they offered a reduction for this development, it would be setting a precedent where future developers would also want a reduction.
•Approved on a 3-2 vote, with Council Members Kathy Blomquist and Patrick Meacham voting nay, the appointing of James Baxter to fill the vacant Water and Light Commission seat. Baxter was one of the applicants when the commission increased from three to five members, but he was not appointed at that time.
During discussion, the council debated between going through the entire application process, which had just been established over the summer, and simply naming Baxter since he had just gone through the application process less than a half-year ago.
•Unanimously voted to name the Isanti-Chisago County Star as the city’s official newspaper. During discussion, the council noted the Star was the only free newspaper in the area, making it easier for residents to get a copy. The council also stated its appreciation for how extensively the Star covers North Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.