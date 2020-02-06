North Branch DECA students head to state

The North Branch Area High School DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) chapter competed Sunday and the following students will advance to the State Career Development Conference March 1-3.
• Justine Joyal - Business Services Marketing - State Qualifier, Community Giving Campaign - State Qualifier
• Lexi Torres and Lina Bushinger - Buying & Merchandising Team - Top 6
• Jadyn Volkman - Employment Interview - Top 6, Food Marketing - Top 6
• Miaya Volkman - Restaurant & Food Service Marketing - Top 6, Community Giving Campaign - State Qualifier
• Tiegan Koeppen - Personal Financial Literacy - 3rd Place, Financial Consulting - 2nd Place, Community Giving Campaign - State Qualifier
• Tyler Novak - Professional Selling - Top 6, Business Services Marketing - State Qualifier
• Derrick Witte - Financial Consulting - 3rd Place, Financial Services Team - State Qualifier
• Luke Fisk - Integrated Marketing Campaign - Top 6, Financial Services Team - State Qualifier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.