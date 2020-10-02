North Branch levy sees minimal increase

All throughout the COVID pandemic, North Branch Finance Director Joseph Starks has been giving very positive updates on the city’s finances, despite the economic hardship predicted by many and experienced by some. During the Sept. 22 city council meeting, Starks provided further proof of this in the form of a recommended minimal increase in the 2021 tax levy.
“The proposed levy for 2021 would be set at 1.99% (increase over last year),” Starks told the council. “To refresh your memory, that would be the lowest increase since 2014.”
Starks went on to say he compared this levy to other cities, and a majority of the ones he observed were up around a 5% increase. He noted the minimal increase means there will be no major new spending by the city in 2021.
Starks said that while local government aid was set to increase by $34,000, he did not apply that to the city’s budget due to the “volatility” of that money. “We decided not to factor that into our budget due to the strong likelihood that might get cut. The whole point of it is the less we have to rely on local government aid, the better.”
He added he also went conservative on the estimated revenue coming into the city for 2021 considering the unknown continued financial impact of the pandemic.
Starks said according to the county, average property values of $215,000 are expected to increase around 5%, which when factoring in the levy increase, would equate to a $35 increase in the city’s portion of property taxes for the year.
“Of course, there are ‘winners’ and ‘losers.’ We know there are property values that are increasing all over the place,” said Starks. “There will be property owners whose values increase more than that, which would mean more property taxes. However, if that same $215,000 home’s value went unchanged, they would actually see a reduction in their city property tax bill of $21.”
The council as a whole commended Starks and city staff for “thinking outside the box” in being able to keep the levy increase low, but at the same time finding ways to replace some aging equipment in the city, particularly on the technology side.
The final levy, which can’t exceed but can be smaller than the proposed levy, will be approved in December, following the mandatory Truth in Taxation meeting, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 at City Hall. Starks said he double-checked with the county to ensure the two meetings were not taking place at the same time.
Charges against neider dismissed
During the Sept. 8 council meeting, the council voted to go forward with a hearing on Sept. 22 regarding allegations made by council member Brian Voss against council member Kelly Neider, a majority of which dealt with holding illegal quorums while she was on the North Branch Water & Light Commission.
That hearing, which lasted well over an hour-and-a-half, began with Neider giving her side of the story, which hopscotched between addressing the specific charges, giving a general background surrounding her actions, including her own allegations of mismanagement and insubordination by the former general manager, plus allegations of a “smear campaign” by the editor of the Chisago County Press.
Following her presentation, the rest of the council, but specifically Mayor Jim Swenson and Voss, launched into a myriad of rants, allegations, and questions for acting city attorney David Anderson, to the extent that at one point, Anderson proclaimed “I feel like I’m on trial here.”
Also included was a discussion regarding an additional 50 pages of evidence presented by Voss earlier that day that he said supports his charges against Neider. Since those pages were introduced so late, Anderson said he didn’t have a chance to go through them thoroughly or redact any personal data. Based on that, council member Joel McPherson made a motion to instruct the city attorney to redact those pages. He also suggested the council table the hearing to a future date. While the motion was approved 3-1, the council could not come up with an appropriate date to table the hearing to.
After a half-hour of being unable to come up with a date that worked with everyone’s schedule, Voss made a motion to forward the allegations to the county attorney for further investigation and possible charges. That motion brought another rant from Swenson that included threats that if that motion passes, he would then bring charges up against Voss, McPherson and council member Kathy Blomquist. The motion subsequently failed 2-2.
Ultimately, Swenson made a motion to dismiss all charges against Neider, which passed 3-1, with Voss casting the lone no vote.
