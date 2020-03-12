Kids and teens in grades K-12 are encouraged to write an original poem based on the theme, “Family,” for the Friends of the North Branch Area Library’s 9th Annual Poetry Contest.
Submissions will be accepted March 17-April 17. All entries will receive a $5 prize, and prizes of $25 will be awarded for the best poem in each age group: kindergarten-2nd grade; 3rd-5th grade; 6th-8th grade; and 9th-12th grade.
To receive their prizes, participants must be present and read their poem on Saturday, April 25, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at East Central Regional Library-North Branch. Refreshments will be provided, and everyone is welcome.
All entries must be submitted with an entry form, which will be available at the library. Poems containing personal information will not be accepted. Entries can be dropped off at the library or submitted online at the following link: https://ecrlib.org/events/north-branch-area-library-poetry-contest/
The North Branch Area Library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more programs and events, visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.