North Branch Lions seeks matching gifts for $5,000 donation

People say that when God closes a door, He opens a window. The North Branch Lions Club recently encountered that door and window.
The club hosts their popular Prime Rib Dinner each April, a yearly fundraiser that adds thousands of dollars to the club’s coffers to be used for scholarships and service projects.
When the 16th annual dinner, set for April 4 this year, had to be canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, organizers were understandably discouraged. The usual recipients of funds would have to go without this year, and it was obvious there were larger problems mounting with area businesses closed and people out of work.
Enter an anonymous donor with $5,000 and a desire to inspire others to give.
According to John Dolin, secretary of the North Branch Lions, an individual has come forward with a donation of $5,000 that he’d like to go to local Family Pathways food shelves – provided the public will match the $5,000 with their own donations.
“There are a lot of people affected in our area that are out of work,” Dolin said, “and the need is greater than ever.”
CASH TURNS TO FOOD
The ball started rolling when Dolin contacted pre-sale ticket holders for the dinner to offer them refunds and found that many preferred to donate their ticket money rather than receive a refund. Around the same time, the anonymous donor made his offer.
So far, Dolin has accumulated $1,000 from those non-refunded tickets, which becomes $2,000 when the matching funds are applied.
And it turns out, cash is just what Family Pathways food shelves are looking for right now. Because of restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 virus, donations of food are harder to handle.
“If someone brings a donation of food to the door, they have to leave it outside,” said Kathy Wills, director of Family Pathways’ food shelves. “We do bring it in, but have to let that donation sit for about three days to make sure we’re not passing on the virus that way.”
Wills said her staff follow the research on how long the virus lives on cardboard or on cans, but the science isn’t settled yet on those issues.
“This is truly why money is such a better thing to donate right now,” Wills said. “People can do it from their homes. They don’t need to go out to the grocery store.”
In addition, Family Pathways is able to stretch dollars further than individuals can by purchasing from Second Harvest, a nationwide food bank, where $10 can buy enough food for a family of four for a week.
EASY TO DONATE
Dolin wanted the public to know that although the North Branch Lions Club is spearheading the giving effort, the money received will go to Family Pathways food shelves in North Branch and Cambridge, plus other nearby cities.
“The person who donated the $5,000 wanted to help this area,” Dolin said. “There’s a big need, and it’s going to get doled out and split up into this whole area.”
Gifts will be accepted through Thursday, April 30. To donate, mail a check made out to “North Branch Lions” with “Food Shelf Donation” in the memo line to: North Branch Lions, P.O. Box 172, North Branch, MN 55056.
Questions about donating can be directed to John Dolin at 651-237-1115. Information about Family Pathways food shelves can be found at www.familypathways.org or by calling (651) 674-8040.
Food shelf director Wills wanted her thanks to be sent to everyone who “might be out there just praying, and the essential workers that are going to work. We can’t thank you enough.”
And to those who feel led to donate money during this uncertain time, she said, “I can’t imagine anybody doing anything nicer for us.”
Family Pathways food shelves are seeking donated face masks for staff and to give to clients.
