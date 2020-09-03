It has been quite a unique year with most fundraising activities being canceled due to Covid-19. To allow us to continue to support our community and uphold our commitment to serve, the North Branch Lions will be selling grilled sweet corn this weekend outside County Market in North Branch.
Hours will be Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Social Distancing will be in effect and Curbside pickup for to go orders will be available.
