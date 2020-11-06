A 25-year-old North Branch man was killed at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, in a three-vehicle crash that involved a dump truck on Highway 8 near Lindstrom.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report, 25-year-old Austin Tyler Eckard of North Branch was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Ion when the driver, while traveling eastbound on Highway 8, crossed into westbound traffic, then back into eastbound traffic, striking a Ford F150. The force of the contact with the F150 caused the Ion to jerk back into the westbound lanes, striking a Peterson dump truck head-on.
The report indicates both Eckard and the female driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Heather Lee Williamson of Centuria, Wisconsin, were both declared dead at the scene. The report also indicates it is unknown if either were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
