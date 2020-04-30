An unidentified North Branch man was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, April 25.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:08 a.m., dispatch received a call of a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle at Athens trail and Interstate 35 in Lent Township. Upon arrival, responders found a Ford F150 pickup driven by a juvenile from Lakeville and a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by the North Branch man.
According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation shows the pickup truck’s driver failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle.
The motorcycle driver was transported by ground ambulance to Regions Hospital with severe injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
